Rosneft to start boosting crude output in April, says Bloomberg

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft is ready to increase oil production starting April, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing a person close to the company.

Rosneft could start boosting output as soon as April 1 (when the current OPEC+ deal ends), the agency said, adding that the company could increase output by 300,000 barrels a day within a week or two.

The oil major has prepared for any scenario, Bloomberg said.

TASS has not yet obtained a commentary from Rosneft.

A sharp jump in the dollar and the euro against the ruble follows the oil price drop amid the news that OPEC+ countries failed to agree on an additional reduction in oil production amid sliding demand due to the coronavirus. OPEC proposed to deepen production cuts by another 1.5 mln barrels per day until the end of this year. However, Russia and Kazakhstan opposed the proposal.