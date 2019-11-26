Share of foreign software in Russian state-run firms is still 90% — official

He was speaking at the All-Russian conference "Anti-sanctions. What are the Benefits of Import Substitution in the IT sector."

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The share of locally-produced software used by Russian state-run companies is only 10%, Director of the Russian Competence Center for Import Substitution in the ICT Sector Ilya Massukh said on Tuesday.

"In terms of percentage of the software used [by state-run firms], we still have not crossed the line of 90%. That means that the share of foreign software installed in our state-run companies is 90% and the share of local software is only 10%," Massukh said.

He noted that the US leads among the software producing countries the products of which are in demand with the Russian companies. He added that German software is also used quite often.

At the same time, Massukh pointed out that Russian companies’ dependence on foreign hardware is not that high.

"The state’s regulatory activities have made it possible to suspend the growth of such dependence, which is a good achievement. Now the task is to reduce dependence, to start using domestic developments and equipment," he added.

In late 2018, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Anton Siluanov signed a directive requesting state-run companies to shift to locally-produced software by 2021.