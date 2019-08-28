Russian Helicopters and Yandex.Taxi sign agreement to develop air taxi network

ZHUKOVSKY, August 28. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters and Yandex.Taxi signed an agreement on the development of the air taxi system at MAKS-2019 on Wednesday.

"An agreement is being signed on establishing a city air mobility system," the announcer said at the signing ceremony.

Director General of BP Technologies Alexander Okhonko and Director for Business Development at Yandex.Taxi Alexey Fedotov signed the agreement.

Test air taxi flights are scheduled to begin next year within the Moscow Ring Road and in the suburbs of Moscow, Okhonko said.

"Next year, test flights will begin in the suburbs (of Moscow - TASS) and within the Moscow Ring Road zone. If the security concept and operating profitability are confirmed, then we will plan flights from the city limits to the zone of international airports. This is the most massive and profitable segment," Okhonko said.