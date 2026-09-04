Rosoboronexport to present upgraded Yak-130M aircraft in Egypt

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosoboronexport arms exporter will present the fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jet and the upgraded Yak-130M combat trainer aircraft to partners and visitors at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt, the company said in a statement.

"The upgraded Yak-130M combat trainer will also be displayed alongside aviation weapons systems. Rosoboronexport’s partners regard it as a light combat aircraft thanks to its onboard active phased array antenna radar, defense and reconnaissance capabilities, and an increased range of guided munitions," the statement reads.