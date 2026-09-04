Russia to display Citadel anti-aircraft artillery system abroad for first time

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia will display the ZAK-30 Citadel anti-aircraft artillery system abroad for the first time at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt, the press service of arms exporter Rosoboronexport reported.

"The ZAK-30 Citadel anti-aircraft artillery system, equipped with a shell detonation programming system, will be presented abroad for the first time," the press service stated.

In addition, the Pantsir-SMD-E air defense missile system and the Verba man-portable air defense system will be shown at the exhibition. "They occupy leading positions in the short-range air defense segment thanks to their high effectiveness in protecting military and administrative-industrial facilities from unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles, and other threats, as confirmed in real combat conditions. The Airspace Control System is offered for detecting air targets," the press service of the special exporter added.