MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Units from Russia’s Battlegroup East, backed by aircraft and artillery forces, defeated Ukrainian assault teams near Nikolskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In the south Donetsk area, units from Battlegroup East, in coordination with army aircraft and artillery forces, inflicted a fire damage on Ukrainian assault teams near the Nikolskoye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic and repelled two attacks by the 127th and 128th Territorial Defense Brigades near Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost over 120 troops, two pickup trucks, a US-made M777 artillery system and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system," the statement reads.