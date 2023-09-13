West violated contracts by supplying Kiev with Soviet, Russian-made weapons — Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. West violated contracts by supplying Kiev with Soviet and Russian-made weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"I have already stopped paying attention to what Western media write, especially after they violated every possible contractual commitment, for example, by sending a huge amount of Soviet and Russian military equipment that remained in the West, such as tanks, armored personnel carriers, artillery - by sending it all to the Kiev regime in flagrant violation of the so-called end-use certificates, which require that these weapons cannot be sent anywhere without the seller's consent," the minister said in the interview, a fragment of which the journalist posted to Telegram.

He was commenting on Western news reports alleging that Russia and North Korea could supply each other with weapons.

The North Korean leader is currently making an official visit to Russia at the invitation of the Russian president. Kim last visited Russia in April 2019 when the two leaders met for talks in Vladivostok. It was their first meeting.