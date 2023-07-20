Belarusian troops, Wagner fighters to perform combat training missions near Brest

MINSK, July 20. /TASS/. Members of Belarusian special operations forces will perform combat training missions together with fighters from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) at the Brestsky training round near the Polish border, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Belarusian Armed Forces continue joint training with Wagner PMC fighters. During the week, special operations units and the PMC’s members will perform combat training missions at the Brestsky training ground," the statement reads.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry said earlier that Wagner fighters were participating in the training of troops from the Belarusian Territorial Forces near Osipovichi, Mogilev Region. Belarus has not disclosed the number of Wagner PMC members who have arrived in the country.