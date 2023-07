MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian forces neutralized a Ukrainian subversive group in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In addition, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted near the settlement of Kurdyumovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.