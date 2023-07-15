Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian attacks in DPR over past day

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In the south Donetsk direction, operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Makarovka and Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, two attacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 37th marine infantry brigade were repulsed," the spokesman said.

In areas near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted, the general reported.