Russian diplomat accuses NATO of sponsoring Kiev’s nuclear terrorism

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. NATO governments have been sponsoring Kiev’s nuclear terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Friday, commenting on a Ukrainian drone falling in Kurchatov in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region.

"A Ukrainian drone fell in the town of Kurchatov where the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located. <…> The peoples of NATO countries should realize that their governments have been sponsoring acts of nuclear terrorism being committed by the Kiev regime," she emphasized.

Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit reported earlier on Friday that a Ukrainian drone fell in Kurchatov last night, with the facade and windows of a residential building being damaged from the detonation. There were no casualties, he added.