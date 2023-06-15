Russia, Algeria to exchange intelligence on threats to national security

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia and Algeria intend to exchange information via their intelligence services, including that concerning threats to national security, reads a declaration signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Moscow on Thursday.

"In the fight against terrorism and crime the exchange of intelligence, information about threats to the national security of the parties and experience in this area" are listed among the priority areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Russia and Algeria will also enhance the exchange of experience and information in the fight against terrorism and extremism and coordinate actions to frustrate the movement of foreign militants.

They intend to cooperate in the fight against transnational organized crime, trafficking of drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors and weapons and ammunition, and in the extradition of and search for criminals.

Other joint measures include struggle against money laundering and financing of terrorism and efforts to recover funds and assets of illicit origin transferred to either country.