Russia’s Su-25 aircraft destroy camouflaged Ukrainian positions, equipment

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Sukhoi Su-25 attack aircraft destroyed camouflaged Ukrainian positions and equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"Su-25 attack aircraft have destroyed camouflaged field fortifications and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement reads.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Su-25 planes conducted airstrikes and released heat flares before returning to their base airfield.

The ministry also posted a video of the attack on Telegram.