Sevmash Shipyard ready to continue construction of Borei-A nuclear subs — CEO

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) is ready to continue the construction of Project 955A (Borei-A) strategic nuclear powered submarines after finishing the series of 12 subs, Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko told TASS on Thursday.

"Over the past ten years, we have prioritized hiring personnel and upgrading the enterprise’s capacities to further fulfill the defense procurement plan," the chief executive said on the eve of Submariner Day celebrated in Russia on March 19.

"Today, Sevmash employs a workforce of over 30,000 people and is retooling all of the enterprise’s production workshops. That is why, I can say with all the responsibility that we will necessarily fulfil the tasks set to the enterprise," Budnichenko said, replying to a question about the Shipyard’s potential for continuing the construction of Borei-A nuclear-powered submarines after delivering the Project’s 12th sub to the Russian Navy.

The Sevmash Shipyard has built the Borei-class nuclear-powered submarines Yury Dolgoruky, Alexander Nevsky and Vladimir Monomakh and the Borei-A subs Knyaz Vladimir, Knyaz Oleg and Generalissimus Suvorov that are operational in the Russian Navy.

The serial-built nuclear-powered submarines Emperor Alexander III, Knyaz Pozharsky, Dmitry Donskoi and Knyaz Potyomkin are at various stages of their construction at the Shipyard. The Project’s seventh vessel Emperor Alexander III is set to enter service with the Navy in 2023.

The strategic nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Emperor Alexander III was floated out on December 29, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the ceremony of putting the strategic submarine cruiser afloat. This is the Project 955 seventh nuclear-powered submarine and the improved Project 955A fourth vessel.

Project 955A (Borei-A) nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarines are designed to become the mainstay of Russia’s seaborne strategic nuclear forces. They carry 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles as their basic armament. Compared to the baseline Borei series, Borei-A subs feature better acoustic stealth, maneuvering and deep-sea running capabilities and an improved armament control system.