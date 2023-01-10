Ukraine, Syria operations to help improve military training — Russian defense chief

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The experience gained by Russian troops during their special military operation in Ukraine and mission in Syria will help improve military training methods, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Tuesday.

"We need to keep assessing and codifying the experience gained by our forces in Ukraine and Syria in order to use it to develop training programs for troops and make plans for military equipment supplies. The experience gained by our forces should become the basis for improving military training," Shoigu noted.

The defense chief pointed out that Russia’s President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin had set a number of priority tasks for the Defense Ministry. "The main goal is to take comprehensive measures to upgrade the armed forces and increase their combat capabilities," the minister said.