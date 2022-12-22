Shoigu inspects Russian armed forces’ units in special military operation zone — statement

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has inspected the Russian armed forces’ units stationed in the special military operation zone, the ministry told reporters on Thursday.

"Sergey Shoigu checked the conditions of deployment of personnel and military equipment in the temporary deployment sites of military units. In talking with unit commanders, Sergey Shoigu paid special attention to the provision of comprehensive support for the troops in the field, who are involved in the special operation," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

During the visit, the defense chief also inspected the positions of military units, conditions of accommodation and heating for servicemen, as well as food. "Sergey Shoigu talked to the servicemen on the front lines, and thanked the personnel for their exemplary performance completing tasks during the special military operation. When he asked about the mood of the servicemen, he received a clear answer: We're spoiling for a fight!’" the ministry revealed.

During the inspection of one of the medical units, the regiment's chief of medical service reported to the Defense Minister about the organization of medical care for the servicemen in the medical unit equipped in field conditions, and also about the stock of medicine and medical equipment. According to the Defense Ministry, Shoigu drew attention to the maintenance of the temperature regime in the bunkers. "Well done, well done! It's necessary to heat them. It's right. To prevent people from catching a cold," the defense chief said.

After finishing his inspection of the front line, the Defense Minister congratulated the servicemen on the upcoming New Year.