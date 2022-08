MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Four Ukrainian shells hit the roof of a storage facility for nuclear fuel in continued shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, according to the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

Over the past day, 17 artillery rounds were fired on the nuclear facility, with four shells hitting the roof of a storage facility for US-supplied Westinghouse nuclear fuel, Konashenkov reported on Saturday.