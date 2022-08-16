Defense industry companies awarded contracts worth $8.1 bln — Russian Defense Ministry

KUBINKA, August 16. /TASS/. Government contracts amounting to more than 500 bln rubles ($8.1 bln) were signed with defense industry companies or awarded to them during the Army-2022 Forum, Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Aleksey Krivoruchko said after the ceremony.

"Today seven government contracts were signed and twenty nine were awarded to twenty six defense industrial sector companies to the amount over 500 bln rubles. Signing of this package of contracts will be an important phase in implementing the government armament program," the official said.

Russian Armed Forces will receive more than 3,700 new equipment pieces as a result of performance of these contracts and more than 100 materiel and special equipment units will be repaired and upgraded, the Deputy Minister said.