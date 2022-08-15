Shipbuilders to deliver latest missile frigate to Russian Navy in 2022

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The Severnaya Verf Shipyard in St. Petersburg in Russia’s northwest will deliver the Project 22350 missile frigate Admiral Golovko to the Russian Navy by the end of this year, Shipyard CEO Igor Orlov told TASS at the Army 2022 forum on Monday.

"We are planning to hand over the frigate Admiral Golovko this year. Hull assembly work and the painting of premises continue on the [frigate Admiral] Isakov. The delivery time is 2024," he said.

The Severnaya Verf Shipyard also plans to deliver the upgraded Project 22350 missile frigates Admiral Amelko and Admiral Chichagov to the Russian Navy in 2024 and 2025, correspondingly, the chief executive said.

"Work continues on both frigates to make sections and shape hulls and efforts are underway to sign contracts on the delivery of equipment and mechanisms. The Admiral Amelko is set to be delivered in 2024 and the Admiral Chichagov in 2025," he specified.

Twenty-four hulls are at various stages of their construction at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard, including six hulls of frigates of Project 22350 and its upgraded version and four corvettes. All of them will carry precision missiles and eight of them will be the carriers of Kalibr-NK cruise missiles, the chief executive said.

The Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral of the Soviet Union Gorshkov took part in the tests of Russia’s breakthrough Tsirkon hypersonic anti-ship missile. TASS earlier reported that the Tsirkon hypersonic missile was due to enter service with the Russian Navy in the fall of this year.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum organized by Russia’s Defense Ministry is running on August 15-21 at the Patriot Exhibition Center near Moscow.

Project 22350 frigates

Project 22350 frigates are expected to become the Russian Navy’s most advanced warships in their class. These frigates are multi-purpose combat ships capable of effectively fighting enemy surface ships, aircraft and submarines and delivering strikes against ground and coastal installations from a range of over 1,500 km.

These warships displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr missiles and Poliment-Redut air defense missile systems.