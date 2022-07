MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian armed forces destroyed two US M777 howitzers near Stepnogorsk, Zaporozhye region, official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"Two American M777 howitzers were destroyed in the area of Stepnogorsk, Zaporozhye region. A battery of Uragan multiple launch rocket systems around the settlement of Kurdyumovka and two artillery batteries of Giatsint-B howitzers were hit," he said.