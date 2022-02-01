Kalashnikov produces large batch of assault rifles for Asia Pacific Region client

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern produced a large batch of automatic rifles for a foreign client from the Asia Pacific Region, the company’s press office told journalists Tuesday.

"A large batch for automatic rifles was produced on an expedited basis at the Kalashnikov Concern in the interest of a foreign client in the Asia Pacific Region within the contract, signed by Rosoboronexport (a Rostec subsidiary)," the press office said.

According to the press office, the company increased its export produce by over 70% in 2021 compared to 2020.

"The main exported products include: automatic rifles of 100th and 200th series, Ratnik series assault rifles, various precision weapons," the company said,

Kalashnikov exports military and civilian products in 27 countries, Kalashnikov CEO Vladimir Lepin noted.

"Foreign clients always praise it reliability and specifications. It is proven by the positive export dynamic, despite the complicated conditions that we have to work in - I am talking about the pandemic and the sanctions," Lepin said.

The Kalashnikov Concern is Russia’s largest producer of small firearms.