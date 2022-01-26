Russian Caspian Flotilla marines go on alert in massive drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 26. /TASS/. The Caspian Flotilla’s marine corps went on alert and headed to the Skorpion training ground for large-scale drills, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Wednesday.

"The units of the Caspian Flotilla’s marine corps went on alert and began a combined march to the Skorpion practice range. The troops will practice a broad range of tasks as part of units and a large formation. They will also hold a live-fire exercise that will involve various types of aircraft, missile battalions and naval task forces of the Caspian Flotilla," the press office said in a statement.

The marines have already accomplished the tasks of overcoming contaminated terrain and thwarted attacks by notional adversary subversive and reconnaissance groups, the press office said.