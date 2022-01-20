Russian Army receives S-400, S-350 anti-aircraft missile systems — top brass

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Two regiment sets of S-400 and S-350 anti-aircraft missile systems arrived for Russia’s Aerospace Force in the last quarter of 2021, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said on Thursday.

"Two regiment sets of S-400 and S-350 surface-to-air missile systems and three battalion sets of Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers were delivered to the Aerospace Force," Krivoruchko reported to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu during the single military output acceptance day.

The defense industry also delivered 17 new aircraft to the Aerospace Force, including two Su-57 fifth-generation fighters and 18 repaired planes, 93 new and seven repaired drones, three carrier rockets, three boosters, a Meridian communications satellite and other hardware, the defense official reported.