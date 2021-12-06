Russia, India to reorient to joint development and production of defense systems

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia and India are reorienting to joint research and development, and joint production of advanced defense technologies and systems, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a joint statement after their talks in New Delhi on Monday.

"Military and military-technical cooperation has traditionally been the pillar of Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. Responding to India’s quest for self-sufficiency, the partnership is reorienting presently to joint research and development, co-development and joint production of advanced defence technology and systems," the document says.

Russia and India noted the successful completion of the military technical cooperation program for 2011-2020 and hailed an agreement of such program for 2021-2031.

"The Sides reiterated their commitment to upgrade the defence cooperation, including facilitating joint development and production of military equipment, components and spare parts, enhancing the after-sales service system, progress towards mutual recognition of quality control and regular joint exercises of the Armed Forces of the two countries," it reads. "The two leaders agreed that for peace, stability and mutual economic development, there is a need for the two countries to work closely together in the advanced and emerging fields of defence technology and for the Armed Forces of the two countries to work together in niche domains of military capabilities."

According to the document, the sides are satisfied with the regular contacts between the military and joint drills, "which reached unprecedented heights this year, with three exercises being held within a span of 60 days besides simultaneous participation of large Indian contingents in the International Army Games."

"The Russian side deeply appreciated participation of INS Tabar in the 325th Russian Navy Day celebrations. The Sides agreed to continue and expand regular defence dialogue, mutual training and exercises, subject matter expert exchanges and other activities under the aegis of India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation," the statement says.

Apart from that, the Russia side highly appreciated Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s and an Indian Tri-Service contingent’s participation in the Victory Parade at Moscow’s Red Square in June 2020.