Russian Navy sub strikes enemy warships with cruise missiles in Black Sea drills

SEVASTOPOL, October 20. /TASS/. The crew of the Black Sea Fleet’s submarine Veliky Novgorod delivered strikes with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles against a group of notional enemy warships, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"In the course of the multiservice force-on-force tactical exercise of the Southern Military District’s troops, the submariners delivered an electronic missile strike while submerged against enemy warships simulated by tactical groups of the Fleet’s anti-submarine warfare and missile ships," the press office said in a statement.

The submarine’s crew also practiced operations within the bounds of the combat training naval range to hunt down and eliminate the mock enemy’s surface combatants, conduct quick dives to various depths, exercise submarine control in surfacing and carry out damage control measures, the press office specified.

The naval maneuvers are running as part of a final inspection of the Southern Military District’s troops for the 2021 training year.

Overall, the drills have brought together about 8,000 personnel and up to 350 items of armament and military hardware from the combined-arms, air force and air defense armies and other units and formations, as well as the forces of the Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla.