Russian Navy’s guided missile ship on its way home after Mediterranean deployment

SEVASTOPOL, October 15. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s missile corvette Ingushetia is returning to its naval base from the Mediterranean Sea where it operated as part of the Russian Navy’s standing taskforce in the distant maritime area, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The crew of the small missile ship is making a planned transit to its permanent base from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea. The warship has passed through the Marmara Sea and is transiting the Bosporus Strait," the press office said in a statement.

In distant waters, the missile corvette Ingushetia had been fulfilling special tasks since July 2021 and was replaced by the small missile ship Vyshny Volochyok in early October, the press office specified.

After entering the Black Sea, the missile corvette will join the Black Sea Fleet’s naval taskforce and take part in the Fleet’s final inspection for the summer training period, the statement says.