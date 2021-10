MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Two test launches the latest liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Sarmat are planned to be completed by 2021 year-end, a source in the defense industry told TASS.

"Two launches of Sarmat ICBM are planned to be completed in 2021 from Plesetsk launch site as part of flight development tests; the first one in November," the source said.