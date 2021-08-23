Keeping Russia ‘strong and sovereign:’ Putin emphasizes need for ‘powerful, balanced’ navy

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. A strong and sovereign Russia needs a powerful and balanced Navy, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said at Monday’s ceremony for laying the keel of new combat ships and submarines for the Russian Navy held via video conference.

"I have repeatedly said and want to say it again: a strong and sovereign Russia needs a powerful and balanced Navy. Nowadays, it plays a key role in ensuring the state’s security, and reliably protects our national interests and makes a substantial contribution to strengthening strategic parity and international stability," the Russian leader stressed.

Upon commencing the keel-laying ceremony, Putin congratulated all Russian shipbuilders and naval sailors "on an important stage in developing the [Russian] Navy."

"Today, two multi-purpose green-water naval ships are being laid down in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. Meanwhile, the Sevmash and Admiralty Shipyards are laying the keel of four blue-navy submarines," the Russian president said.

The Russian authorities are preserving the "glorious traditions of the national fleet" and strengthening the continuity of the country’s inseparable thousand-year-long history, Putin highlighted.

"That is why, two new nuclear-powered underwater cruisers will bear the names of Dmitry Donskoi and Knyaz Potyomkin as a sign of deep respect for the memory and achievements of our illustrious ancestors," Putin emphasized.

Two large diesel-electric submarines have been named in honor of the Russian cities of Mozhaisk and Yakutsk, he noted. "Meanwhile, two multi-purpose ships have been assigned the names traditional for the Russian Fleet: Grozny and Buiniy," the head of state added.

Advanced precision weapons and the latest control and communications equipment will be installed on all the new warships, Putin specified.

The efficiency of most of these weapons has been proven in combat operations in Syria, the Russian leader pointed out.