Russia’s General Staff chief expects more constructive ties with US after Geneva summit

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov expects that Russian-US relations will develop more constructively after the Geneva summit.

"We felt the constructive stance. It seems to me that both our countries will embark on this course," Gerasimov, who took part in the talks, told Rossiya-1 TV channel in an interview with Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program.

The Russian-US summit, initiated by Washington, took place in the Swiss city of Geneva on June 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden discussed the state and the prospects of the further development of bilateral relations, the issues of strategic security, as well as international matters, including cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and regulation of regional conflicts. After the meeting in Geneva, Putin and Biden issued a joint statement on strategic stability.