Over 50 Russian Baltic Fleet ships hold anti-saboteur defense drills

KALININGRAD, December 3. /TASS/. Over 50 Baltic Fleet ships and support vessels are involved in drills running at their naval bases, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The crews of the Fleet’s combat ships, boats and support vessels have begun shipboard drills at the places of the Baltic Fleet forces’ basing in Baltiysk and Kronshtadt to practice preparing for deployment to the sea, measures for ship damage control during the anchorage at a pier, and also ships’ anti-saboteur defense at naval bases," the press office said in a statement.

The drills involve the entire stock of the Baltic Fleet’s ships: the crews of a destroyer, guard ships, corvettes, small missile ships and boats, amphibious assault vessels and craft, anti-submarine warfare ships and minesweepers and patrol boats, the statement says.

"At the next stage of combat training, the ships will head for the Fleet’s naval ranges to accomplish combat training assignments, employing armament in a changing operational and tactical environment," the press office said.