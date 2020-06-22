Russian paratroopers to get about 10 robotized reconnaissance systems by year-end

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia’s paratroopers will get around ten 1K144 Sektant robotized reconnaissance systems by the end of 2020, the Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"About ten 1K144 Sektant small-size robotized monitoring systems will arrive for units of the Airborne Force by the end of 2020. The systems will arrive for separate Guards air assault large units in Ulan-Ude and Ussuriysk," the ministry said in a statement.

The robotized multi-monitoring device represents the latest generation of reconnaissance and sensor systems. The robot’s sensors can transmit data to a distance of up to 15 km and the system can operate continuously for as long as 30 days. The system has a service life of five years.

The robotized reconnaissance system is capable of determining the number of weapon systems, low-flying helicopters and the quantity of moving people, identifying whether they are armed or not, and also issuing coordinates and the direction of the objects’ movement. The system can also provide data in a warfare environment and is capable of operating upon the explosion of a shell at a distance of 5 meters and remain hardly visible.

The device is no more than 20 cm in its size and weighs from 150 to 600 grams, depending on its equipment set. The device is installed under the ground and actually stays under the enemy’s feet. The data is transmitted to an operator’s portable console or an automated workstation.