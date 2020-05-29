Russia’s air group in Syria to get additional facilities, water area under new deal

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Defense Ministry to sign a protocol to the agreement with Syria on deploying Russia’s air task force that stipulates the transfer of additional facilities and water area to it, according to the president’s instruction posted on the government’s legal information web portal on Friday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has been instructed to hold jointly with the Foreign Ministry negotiations with the Syrian side and, upon reaching an agreement, sign on Russia’s behalf the said protocol, allowing minor amendments to be made to the draft with the Russian government’s approval.

Russia and Syria inked an agreement for a term of 49 years on deploying the Russian air task force at the Hmeymim air base. Under the document, the Syrian side transfers a plot of land at the Hmeymim airfield and facilities located there to the Russian side free of charge.

The agreement is valid for 49 years and is automatically extended for the subsequent 25-year periods, unless either party informs the other party in writing no less than one year before the expiry of the next term through diplomatic channels about its intention to terminate it.