Top Russian diplomat backs New START extension in call with Pompeo

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has had a phone call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and supported the idea to extend the New Start nuclear arms reduction treaty, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

In addition, the chief diplomats also discussed the coronavirus pandemic. "In the context of fighting the coronavirus pandemic, issues relating to the cooperation of the two countries in this sphere were discussed, considering the need for all members of the international community to join efforts and in accordance with calls of the UN leadership as well as other multilateral organizations," the diplomatic agency stressed. Some other current issues were touched upon, including the UN Security Council work, cooperation prospects in the spheres of economy, counterterrorism and cyber security, the Russian ministry added.

The minister and the secretary also highlighted the importance of the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Second World War victory for preserving the historic memory about the feat of the anti-Hitler’s coalition states.

The call was held at the US initiative.