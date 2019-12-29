US beefs up naval presence near Russia’s easternmost Chukotka peninsula - command

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The United States has boosted its Navy’s activity near the Chukotka Peninsula, building up its grouping and holding various drills, Chief of Staff of Russia’s North-Eastern Joint Command Mikhail Bilichenko said in an interview with the Zvezda TV Channel on Sunday.

"The Chukotka operational area because the US Navy conducts its operations in that area," Bilichenko said, replying to a question about what the North-Eastern Joint Command was especially concerned about at present.

The US Armed Forces displayed activity in that area before but this was routine operational combat training, the chief of staff said. "Now they are increasing the grouping and practicing, among other things, the landing of an amphibious assault force," Bilichenko explained.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s end-of-year board meeting with the participation of President Vladimir Putin that the United States would complete implementing its anti-Russian "four by thirty" initiative by 2022, which stipulated building up forces in Europe to have 30 mechanized battalions, 30 air squadrons and 30 combat ships ready for deployment within 30 days.