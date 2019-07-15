Russia’s Caspian Flotilla warships switch to live-fire drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 15. /TASS/. Over 30 warships and support vessels of Russia’s Caspian Flotilla are involved in week-long combat training drills that have kicked off in the North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan and the Astrakhan Region, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Monday.

"The personnel of the Caspian Flotilla’s naval taskforces and military units have switched to combat training exercises that will last a week. Overall, the drills in the Astrakhan Region and the Republic of Dagestan involve over 30 combat ships and support vessels, more than 150 items of military and special hardware and over 1,500 personnel," the press office said in a statement.

After getting a signal on switching to high alert, the warships’ crews "will accomplish measures to promptly prepare the ships for their deployment to the sea, employ weapons, organize air defense and hold training in the fight for the ships’ survivability," the statement reads.