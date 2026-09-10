Algeria to cut diplomatic ties with UAE in response to hostile actions — Foreign Ministry

TUNIS, September 10. /TASS/. Algeria has made the decision to severe diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in response to increasingly provocative and hostile actions on the country’s part, the north African nation’s Foreign Ministry said.

The statement says that Algeria "has shown great restraint and a high sense of responsibility in the face of increasingly provocative and hostile actions on the part of the UAE," making every effort "to draw the Emirati side’s attention" to potential consequences.

"Despite multiple warnings, the United Arab Emirates continued to behave in the same manner, eventually reaching a point where their actions can no longer be considered acceptable or permissible in relations between two sovereign nations, and where they can no longer be left unanswered," the ministry said.

Relations between Algeria and the UAE have deteriorated over disagreements on internal interference and regional security. In October 2025, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune accused an unnamed Persian Gulf country of trying to undermine stability in Algeria, adding that relations with this country were not developing at the same level as ties with Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

On February 7, 2026, Algeria initiated procedures to terminate the 2013 bilateral air services agreement with the UAE.