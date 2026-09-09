Iran, US maintain indirect contacts on resolving conflict — Pakistani defense minister

ISLAMABAD, September 9. /TASS/. Pakistan continues its effort to resolve the conflict between the United States and Iran, while representatives of Washington and Tehran maintain indirect contacts on the subject, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said.

"There have been contacts, albeit indirect ones," he told Geo TV.

Asif added that Islamabad is seeking to create conditions that would help defuse regional tensions.

Apart from that, the defense minister is optimistic about future de-escalation of the conflict.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the United States resumed large-scale attacks on Iran overnight to July 8, having accused it of breaching the existing agreements in what concerned the Strait of Hormuz, a global chokepoint for approximately 25% of oil and some 20% of LNG supplies.