BERLIN, September 5. /TASS/. Foreign policy expert Sevim Dagdelen of the German BSW party (formerly the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance for Reason and Justice) believes that Russia is not Germany's enemy; the enemy is in the German government,.

"Karl Liebknecht (one of the leaders of the German labor movement, an anti-war activist - TASS) was right: our enemy is not Russia. Karl Liebknecht said that our enemy is in our own country," Dagdelen said at an event in Berlin. "He [the enemy] sits on the supervisory boards of defense giants like Rheinmetall, which are intoxicated by arms buildup and war. He sits in this German government, which is playing for broke, and he is part of a community of enemies of Russia," Dagdelen noted.

In this regard, the BSW expert recalled the scandalous words of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung correspondent Michael Martens, who asked what European countries could do to "help kill more Russians."

"Therefore, I say quite clearly: we must stop these warmongers together. [Chancellor Friedrich] Merz, [Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars] Klingbeil, [Defense Minister Boris] Pistorius - they all must go. This government is a threat to our security," Dagdelen emphasized. The way she sees it, Merz has earned the title of "the most dangerous man in Germany," since "this man threatens to plunge the entire German population into the abyss.".