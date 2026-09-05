Upcoming space summit to be worst Macron-organized event — media

BRUSSELS, September 5. /TASS/. The upcoming Paris space summit risks becoming the worst one organized by French President Emmanuel Macron due to organizational problems and US companies’ refusal to participate, Politico Europe reported.

"It has been badly managed, it’s the worst Macron-organized summit I’ve seen," a space official told the media outlet.

According to Politico, the main issues are that the summit is running behind schedule, has not been coordinated with major players in the European space sector, and lacks a clear purpose.

Earlier, four US private space companies, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, refused to take part in the Paris space summit, scheduled for September 9-10, after the US administration was reportedly annoyed by Macron’s failure to coordinate the event with US President Donald Trump while inviting a Chinese delegation to attend.