Indonesia remembers Soviet help, never forgets friends — president

TOKYO, September 3. /TASS/. Indonesia remembers the assistance provided by the Soviet Union in the early years of its independence, has learned the lessons of history and "never forgets its friends," Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Indonesia and Russia have been friends for many decades. Indonesia remembers the support of the then Soviet Union during the early years of our young republic. We remember the history, and we never forget our friends," he said.

At the same time, Subianto noted that friendship "cannot live only in history." "Our generation must have the courage to write a new chapter. Let us be independent, let us work together mutually for the benefit of both our countries," he added.