ICAO urges member countries to share intel on civil aviation threats

WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. In a statement obtained by TASS, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) called upon its member states to promptly share intelligence information on possible threats to civil aircraft.

"Member States must share threat intelligence rapidly when activities pose risks to civilian aircraft, strengthen risk assessment mechanisms and timely decision making, and improve coordination between military and civilian authorities to prevent misidentification of civilian aircraft as military targets," the document reads.

Earlier, TASS requested ICAO to assess Ukraine’s "warning" to air carriers that flying over Russia was unsafe. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that threats against civil aviation are "a bid for state terrorism," and stressed that Moscow does not negotiate with terrorists: "I would like to point out that they are asking us to resume talks and are asking for personal meetings. Terrorists are not negotiated with." In turn, Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said that Russia "will not allow significant disruptions" to civil aviation operations.