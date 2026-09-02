ICAO to update recommendations on protecting civil aviation in zones of armed conflict

WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is updating its recommendations on protection of civil aircraft over and near zones of armed conflict, the organization said in a statement, obtained by TASS.

"ICAO is updating its Manual Concerning Safety Measures relating to Military Activities and its Risk Assessment Manual for Civil Aircraft Operations Over or Near Conflict Zones," the organization said in a statement.

The updated documents will focus on how authorities and airlines and air navigation services providers can better assess threats from malicious activities.

Earlier, TASS requested ICAO to assess Ukraine’s "warning" to air carriers that flying over Russia was unsafe. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that threats against civil aviation are "a bid for state terrorism," and stressed that Moscow does not negotiate with terrorists: "I would like to point out that they are asking us to resume talks and are asking for personal meetings. Terrorists are not negotiated with." In turn, Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said that Russia "will not allow significant disruptions" to civil aviation operations.