Kallas says tanker flying flag of Cameroon intercepted, allegedly carrying oil from Russia

BRUSSELS, August 31. /TASS/. EU ships have intercepted a tanker flying the flag of Cameroon in the Mediterranean Sea, allegedly carrying Russian oil, European diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas said.

"The oil tanker MV SUN, suspected of sailing under false flag in breach of international maritime law, was boarded on August 30 in the Mediterranean by Operation EUNAVFOR MED Irini forces for flag verification," Kallas wrote on X.

She added that in this way the EU is allegedly trying to block the financing of the Russian economy through the sale of oil. Kallas said that the sales were illegal, as Russia, oil carriers, and its buyers were ignoring the so-called price cap on Russian oil, which Brussels had unilaterally imposed.

Kallas said that MV SUN is the sixth tanker of the so-called shadow fleet, which had been stopped for inspection by EU countries since the beginning of the year. Brussels refers to oil tankers of any states that, in its opinion, transport Russian oil as "shadow fleet" tankers.