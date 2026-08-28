Russia successfully countering Starlink system used by Ukrainian forces — newspaper

MADRID, August 28. /TASS/. Russian electronic warfare systems are severely limiting the operation of the US Starlink satellite communications system used by the Ukrainian military, Spain’s El Mundo reported.

"Starlink’s window of opportunity is closing. Russian electronic warfare systems are not blocking it completely, but they are reducing its effectiveness," Ukrainian serviceman Igor Lutsenko told the newspaper. According to him, Ukraine "has no future without technological sovereignty."

Previously, sources at The Atlantic reported that, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Vladimir Zelensky asked for assistance in using Starlink. However, according to officials, Trump did not provide a clear answer, and SpaceX founder Elon Musk refused to meet with Zelensky altogether.