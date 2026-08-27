Shipping in Strait of Hormuz depends on US talks — Iranian Security Council chief

CAIRO, August 27. /TASS/. Future vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will depend on negotiations between Iran and the United States, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said.

"At present, Iran has temporarily opened a corridor through the center of the Strait of Hormuz, but future shipping will depend on progress in negotiations with the United States," Rezaei said in an interview with Lebanon’s Al Manar TV channel.

He added that mediators in talks with Washington "requested a list of Iran’s conditions for opening the strait," and Tehran is preparing the document. However, the top-priority condition for the resumption of vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is "an end to all conflicts in the Middle East," particularly in Gaza and Lebanon, the Iranian Security Council secretary said.