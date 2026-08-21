Brazil to build ties with Russia without regard for US threats — Lula da Silva’s ally

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 21. /TASS/. Brazil will no longer tolerate US attempts to dictate its cooperation with others and will continue to strengthen its strategic partnership with Russia, Jose Dirceu, a close associate of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and chief ideologist of the Workers' Party, stated in an interview with TASS.

"Brazil will no longer tolerate any US attempts to limit our sovereign right to develop strategic ties with Moscow or Beijing," he said.

The politician noted that Washington is currently "trying to squeeze Russia or China out of Latin America." However, neither Russia nor China "have ever interfered in Brazil's internal affairs or created threats to the country's security," Dirceu noted, so Brasilia will always be open to strengthening the bilateral partnership.

"Brazil must comprehensively expand cooperation with Moscow in the economy, culture, and science, and also make more active use of the BRICS platform," Dirceu emphasized. "Brazil vitally needs Russian experience in nuclear energy.".