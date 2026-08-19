MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov lost to Vladimir Zelensky in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament), but he is planning new moves, Strana reported.

According to an article posted on the news outlet’s Telegram channel, the appointment of Yevgeny Khmara as defense minister signaled the end of the Fyodorov's initial plan and that of his support group. This plan called for the former minister's return to the position of top defense official. This would have effectively removed the army from Zelensky’s control and set in motion a plan to strip him of his actual powers.

Recently, Fyodorov and his allies made considerable efforts to derail the Verkhovna Rada's vote on Khmara. Meanwhile, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced a special operation against Iryna Mudraya, deputy head of Zelensky’s office, and lawmaker Vadym Stolar, who regularly helps the office secure votes in the Verkhovna Rada. These efforts failed, however, as Zelensky demonstrated that he still controls parliament.

However, on the eve of the Rada's vote on Khmara’s candidacy, Fyodorov outlined his Plan B: he demanded a presidential election during the war, apparently counting on his own victory. Zelensky is not interested in this because all polls indicate that he would lose the election. Nevertheless, the former minister’s support group has a means of exerting pressure: the NABU and the SAP. They will continue to use this tool to force Zelensky to make concessions, particularly regarding the election. The news outlet noted that other close associates of Zelensky may also come under attack, including David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Servant of the People party.

Strana emphasized that these blows are painful for Zelensky, but not fatal. A criminal case cannot be opened against him since he enjoys immunity under the Constitution, and protests pose no threat to him. The article pointed out that the only truly serious means of pressuring Zelensky could be coercion from the Europeans. The EU has demonstrated its ability to pressure Zelensky by refusing to allow him to take control of the NABU and the SAPO. Strana stressed that it is precisely through these agencies that the Europeans intend to control him. It remains to be seen whether similar pressure will be applied to force Zelensky to call elections and accept the loss of power.