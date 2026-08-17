Multipolar security architecture taking shape — Thai expert

BANGKOK, August 17. /TASS/. A new multipolar global security architecture is already taking shape today, no longer just a vision for the future, Thai international relations expert Krissada Promvek, an associate professor at Ramkhamhaeng University, told TASS.

"Thai academics see the emergence of a multipolar international security architecture not as a future trend but as a process already clearly unfolding. US influence on the international order has not disappeared but has declined compared with the past, while China, Russia and the BRICS group are steadily expanding their role and influence. This transformation creates more opportunities for middle powers and developing countries to pursue a more independent foreign policy," he said.

"Thailand finds the shift particularly significant, as it can no longer afford to rely exclusively on any single major power. Amid its ties with the US and China, Thailand needs to balance its strategic interests and hedge against risks, while maintaining its security partnership with Washington and expanding economic, political and strategic ties with Beijing. We are living through a transition from a US-centric order to a more complex, multipolar system in which middle powers have more room to maneuver and pursue independent policies," the expert said.

Promvek called the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia "a vivid example of geopolitical complexity in an increasingly multipolar world." "Both the US and China have played a role in efforts to resolve the conflict, while Thailand itself needs to maintain ties with both countries and prevent the bilateral dispute from turning into a broader strategic confrontation between Washington and Beijing," he added.