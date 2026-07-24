Tokyo to maintain sanctions on Russia but seeks dialogue with Moscow

TOKYO, July 24. /TASS/. The Japanese government intends to maintain its sanctions policy toward Russia while also seeking to continue dialogue with Moscow as a neighboring country, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a news conference in Tokyo.

"We have just had a brief conversation in Manila with my longtime acquaintance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. We discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the region," he said. "There has been no change in our sanctions policy toward Russia, which is being implemented in line with the common G7 approach. At the same time, it is important to properly manage our relations with Russia as a neighboring country, and an exchange of views between our governments is necessary. This remains our consistent position based on our national interests," the minister added.

The Japanese foreign minister also reiterated Tokyo’s claims to the southern Kuril Islands and stressed the importance of resolving fisheries-related issues between the two countries. He also confirmed Japan’s intention to resume short-term internships for Japanese students in Russia starting in August.