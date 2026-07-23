Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 5,398

CARACAS, July 23. /TASS/. The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Venezuela rose to 5,398, speaker of the country's National Assembly (parliament) Jorge Rodriguez said on his Telegram channel.

According to the government's daily update published by Rodriguez, 16,740 people have been injured, while 17,907 have been left homeless. A total of 190 buildings were completely destroyed, and 856 sustained severe damage. Search and rescue operations saved 6,462 people, and 44,298 received medical treatment. Emergency efforts reached 128,324 families, placing 23,335 individuals in 107 temporary camps and delivering 10,964.199 metric tons of food aid to victims.

The Venezuela earthquake occurred on the evening of June 24. Two consecutive shocks measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude were recorded just 40 seconds apart, with their epicenters located 10 kilometers from each other in Yaracuy state. The disaster has generated 1,463 aftershocks.